Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (09/15/21)

Building cloud cover this morning sticks with us throughout the day as a cold front advances into the region. Some spotty showers are possible this morning but we are really looking to see shower and thunderstorm chances increasing during the afternoon as that cold front moves eastward. Showers and thunderstorms stick around through the evening and early overnight hours. Most of the showers and storms should be done by the early overnight hours but some lingering showers are possible throughout the night. As this cold front moves through, there is the potential for severe weather. The main timing is during the afternoon to early evening. Damaging winds, heavy rain, frequent lightning, and hail are the main threats. Bradford, Tioga (PA), and Chemung county are under a slight risk (a 2 out of 5) for the potential to see scattered strong to severe storms. Steuben and Schuyler county are under a marginal risk (a 1 out of 5) to see isolated strong to severe storms. Temperatures today will top out near 80.

Overnight, the cloud cover holds with the potential for lingering showers after that cold front passes. Lows overnight sit into the upper 50s. Early Thursday morning, we start to see the cloud cover break apart and some sunshine returns. This is due to an area of high pressure moving into the Northeast. There is a slight chance for spotty showers during the afternoon and evening on Thursday but most will stay dry.