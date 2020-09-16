Regional Forecast- Finger Lakes (09/16/2020)

Regional Forecast - Finger Lakes

Some locations starting off on the cooler side again this morning! Temperatures will warm up nicely once the sun rises this morning. Expecting to see highs near 80 degrees. High pressure will remain in control of the region keeping us dry. We will continue to see hazy sunshine and winds will be breezy at times. Sustained winds out of the south/southwest at 5-15 mph, wind gusts over 20 mph possible. Clouds will begin to increase overnight as a frontal system approaches the region. Lows will be in the low to mid-50s.

