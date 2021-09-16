Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (09/16/21)

Good morning! Dealing with some patchy fog this morning, mainly across the Southern Tier and Bradford county. As a result, visibility has really dropped in some of these locations. Make sure you give yourself enough time when you are driving to work, use your headlights, and keep your distance from vehicles in front of you. By the late morning hours, the fog will lift and dissipate. We are also holding on to some cloud cover as we head throughout the morning. This cloud cover becomes more patchy and broken in nature by the afternoon. We stay dry today with just a slight chance for a shower. Most will enjoy some sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures today will rise into the upper 70s. Overnight, cloud cover increases from the South. Lows overnight sit into the low 60s. Moisture continues to move in from the South as Friday morning rolls around. Cloud cover increases and there is a chance for a stray shower during the morning to early afternoon hours on Friday. Highs on Friday reach the low 80s.