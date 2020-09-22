Regional Forecast- Finger Lakes (09/22/2020)

Regional Forecast - Finger Lakes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Temperatures will rebound for the afternoon and they will seasonable as we rise into the upper 60s to low 70s. Turning breezy this afternoon as Hurricane Teddy passes well to the east and north of the area. Winds will be sustained out of the north/northwest at 5-15 mph. High pressure remains in control of the region providing us with an abundance of sunshine and keeping us dry. Lows tonight will be slightly warmer tonight as lows fall back into the low to mid-40s. We will remain under mostly cloudy skies and patchy valley fog will be possible.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now