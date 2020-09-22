Regional Forecast- Finger Lakes (09/22/2020)

Temperatures will rebound for the afternoon and they will seasonable as we rise into the upper 60s to low 70s. Turning breezy this afternoon as Hurricane Teddy passes well to the east and north of the area. Winds will be sustained out of the north/northwest at 5-15 mph. High pressure remains in control of the region providing us with an abundance of sunshine and keeping us dry. Lows tonight will be slightly warmer tonight as lows fall back into the low to mid-40s. We will remain under mostly cloudy skies and patchy valley fog will be possible.