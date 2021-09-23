Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (09/23/21)

Heavy rain continues to surge into the Twin Tiers this morning. All of this rain is associated with a cold front that is moving through. Rain will continue to move through the Twin Tiers during the late morning to early afternoon. Around 2:00-4:00pm, the rain will have fully exited the region and we just hang on to some lingering cloud cover. Rainfall totals will reach upwards of three inches with localized higher amounts. Due to this heavy rain, Steuben, Chemung, Bradford, and Tioga (PA) county are under a flash flood watch until tonight. Aside from the rain, some of the Twin Tiers is under a marginal risk (a 1 out of 5) to see an isolated strong to severe storm, so some thunderstorms are possible throughout the late morning to early afternoon. The main threat is damaging wind. An area of high pressure builds in behind the cold front which allows for dry and mostly clear conditions overnight. Temperature wise, our highs for the day are in the low 70s. The highs for the day actually happened this morning and temperatures will be on a decreasing trend as we progress throughout the day since the cold front is moving through. Overnight, temperatures sit into the upper 40s, so a cooler but seasonable night. Sunshine returns tomorrow with an area of high pressure in control of our weather pattern. It allows for us to stay dry here in the Twin Tiers and also enjoy some sunshine! Some patchy cloud cover is possible during the afternoon but it will just be some fair weather clouds. Temperatures sit into the upper 60s, so a comfortable day! Enjoy the day!