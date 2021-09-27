Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (09/27/21)

Good morning! We started this morning off on a dreary note with some cloudy conditions and some showers moving through. These showers were associated with an area of low pressure and have since moved off to the East. There is a slight chance for lingering showers during the late morning hours but most will dry out. Although we start to dry out, we still hold onto the cloud cover across the Twin Tiers. More cloud cover builds in as the day progresses. This is all ahead of a cold front that starts to move through overnight. Temperatures today will rise into the mid 70s. Tonight, we see those shower chances return as a cold front starts to move in and a stray thunderstorm is possible as well. Lows tonight sit into the upper 50s. As we head into Tuesday, we hang onto those shower chances through the late morning. By the early afternoon, we start to dry out and get some gradual clearing cloud cover wise. An area of high pressure moves in behind this cold front and is what allows for the clearing conditions. Highs on Tuesday reach the mid to upper 60s.