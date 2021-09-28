Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (09/28/21)

Showers and isolated thunderstorms continue to move through the Twin Tiers this morning. This is due to a cold front advancing through the region. After this cold front exits the Twin Tiers, we start to dry out and get some breaks in the cloud cover. Some cloud cover does linger into this evening but we should stay mostly dry. Highs today reach into the mid 60s. Overnight, more of the cloud cover breaks apart as an area of high pressure works it way into the Northeast and temperatures fall into the mid 40s. Due to the circulation around the area of high pressure (clockwise circulation), we will be dealing with a northerly wind component which will allow for some lake effect cloud cover and spotty lake effect showers to move in for Wednesday. This cloud cover will be limited and so will the showers. A majority of us will enjoy some sunshine! Temperatures on Wednesday sit into the upper 60s.