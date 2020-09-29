Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (09/29/2020)

A cold front moving through the region this morning with produce some much-needed rainfall across the area. High temperatures will occur this morning before cooler air enters the atmosphere. We will see temperatures in the mid to upper 60s, they will gradually fall back into the low 60s this evening. Light showers will arrive in the area this morning before steadier rainfall moves in for the afternoon. We will have the potential to see moderate to heavy rain at times. There is limited instability, only expecting isolated embedded thunderstorms. Steady rain looks to continue tonight before tapering off to light showers early Wednesday morning. On average the rainfall through the next 24 hours will be between 1-2″, the highest amounts will occur in locations that see the heavy rain bands move through. Low temperatures tonight will hover 50 degrees.