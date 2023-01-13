TODAY:

Dreary and gloomy start to the day. A cold front is moving through this morning and it is changing rain over to snow showers, bringing breezy conditions, and a drop in temperatures. Our high temperature happened earlier this morning and now temperatures are dropping as colder air filters in.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, a stray snow shower is possible. Otherwise, we are mostly cloudy.

THIS WEEKEND:

We are colder into the weekend but quieter. Clouds decrease on Saturday slowly and then we see some sunshine on Sunday.