TODAY:

Lake effect flurries for parts of the Twin Tiers this morning, especially the Finger Lakes. Drier this afternoon as winds shift away from the lakes. Cloudy and breezy throughout the whole day. Wind gusts over 20 MPH are likely. Highs reach the mid to upper 20’s.

TONIGHT:

Staying cloudy and a bit breezy overnight. Maximum wind speeds may reach 8 MPH. Lows drop to the low 20’s.

TOMORROW:

Clouds decrease after Sunday morning as high pressure takes full control of the Twin Tiers. Plenty of sunshine in the afternoon with highs reaching the mid 30’s. Overnight, staying dry despite a few clouds building up and moving out quickly. Lows in the upper teens.