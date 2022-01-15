Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (1/15/22)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Throughout the month of January, 20 testing sites have been announced on SUNY campuses by Governor Kathy Hochul. On Friday, nine additional facilities were slated to open on both SUNY and Community College campuses statewide.

"Through our winter surge plan we are building on our ongoing efforts to make testing more widely available, and that includes utilizing our SUNY campus facilities that are equipped to distribute more tests to New Yorkers," Governor Hochul said. "Expanded access to testing will ensure those who are positive with the virus can isolate to limit spread and keep others in their communities well. We're turning the corner on this winter surge but we're not through this yet, so let's continue to use the tools that will help stop the spread: Wear a mask, wash your hands, get your vaccine, your second dose, and your booster. Get tested and stay home if you are sick - we are not powerless."