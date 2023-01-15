TODAY:

Mostly cloudy this morning, but cloud cover decreases in the afternoon. A bit of sunshine allows for some warmth in the region, but northerly winds still bring cooler conditions. Highs reach near 32 degrees, which is still slightly below average.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy overnight as high pressure gains more control of the region. Dry and quiet conditions with no chances of showers and calmer winds. Lows in the mid teens.

TOMORROW:

Plenty of sunshine Monday morning and afternoon. High pressure moves off to the east, allowing warmer air to flow in from the south. Highs temperatures reach the low 40’s. Overnight, streaks of cloud cover move in, allowing a wintry mix to set up in much of the Twin Tiers. Lows in the upper 20’s.