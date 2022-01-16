Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (1/16/22)

Waking up to a dry and cold Sunday as a high pressure system continues to dominate the northeast United States. Temperatures start below zero, but strong wind chills stay to the northeast in response to the high pressure system’s circulation. Highs today reach the upper 20’s.

The high pressure system moves out of the country this afternoon, leaving room for increasing cloud cover and active weather down south to travel up the east coast. Chances for heavy snowfall stay northwest of the low pressure system associated with the active weather pattern. Snow begins dumping in the Twin Tiers at 5 or 6 PM as the low pressure system stays to the east of the region. Winds shift in favor of snowfall and cooler weather for the rest of the evening. Sunday night, snow continues building up across the region, with higher elevations receiving the greatest snowfall. Lows in the low 20’s.