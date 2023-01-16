TODAY:

Cloud cover dissipates in the late morning hours as high pressure gains control of the Twin Tiers. This is followed by abundant sunshine and dry, comfortable weather by lunchtime. Highs reach near 40 degrees.

TONIGHT:

Cloud cover builds up overnight, which keeps temperatures above average. A slight chance of light precipitation, mainly in the form of a wintry mix. Lows in the mid 20’s.

TOMORROW:

A chance of a wintry mix in the morning along with a low pressure system. This shifts to rain showers in the afternoon as temperatures jump from the 30’s to the 40’s. Rainfall remains light and isolated due to the weakness of the low. Overnight, isolated rain showers continue. Mainly cloudy otherwise. Lows drop to the mid 30’s.