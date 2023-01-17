TODAY:

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect this morning as we see multiple types of precipitation starting our day. Snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain are all moving through and this precipitation is very temperature dependent. The Winter Weather Advisory expires by this afternoon and isolated rain showers remain. Temperatures reach well above average for highs this afternoon.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, a passing rain shower remains possible with temperatures holding above freezing.

TOMORROW:

Clouds hold for Wednesday but we do get a break from the active weather. It is short-lived with showers returning by Wednesday night into Thursday.