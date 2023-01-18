TODAY:

Lingering showers this morning will not be the case for the whole day. Clouds stick with us but we do dry out as an area of high pressure builds in. Temperature wise we reach above average.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we stay mostly cloudy and are dry for most of the night. Late tonight and into tomorrow morning, we see a wintry mix move in. This precipitation will be very temperature dependent.

TOMORROW:

A wintry mix starts our Thursday and then transitions to all rain as temperatures rise throughout the day. Some pockets of moderate to heavy rain are possible.