Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (1/20/22)

Cloud cover is with us this morning and is lingering from last night’s cold front. Behind the cold front is this breezy northwest wind ushering in lake-effect snow showers that could linger into this afternoon. Aside from lingering lake-effect snow showers this afternoon, broken cloud cover will be the case. Our other weather story will be the cold. Very cold air is moving in behind the cold front. Our high for the day was earlier today and was 34 degrees. Temperatures continue to decrease throughout the day and eventually reach the single digits tonight for lows. Sunshine returns for Friday but it will be very cold. Temperatures rise into the mid teens and lows are in the negatives.

