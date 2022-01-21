Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (1/21/22)

What a frigid start to the day! Temperatures near zero or into the negatives to start our day. We are also seeing some lake-effect snow showers off of the Finger Lakes which is causing light accumulation and some reduced visibility. This is something to be aware of this morning. These snow showers and lake-enhanced cloud cover will decrease throughout the morning. An area of high pressure builds in throughout the day and leads to sunshine this afternoon. This sunshine has little impact on our temperatures which will only rise into the mid teens today. Feels like temperatures will be in the single digits this afternoon. Overnight, temperatures drop well into the negatives with feels like temperatures even lower. Sky conditions will be mostly clear. Sunshine returns again tomorrow morning with temperatures into the mid 20s. Clouds build in Saturday afternoon ahead of a warm front and cold front that moves in Sunday.