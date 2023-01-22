TODAY:

Dry and quiet with overcast skies this morning. Active weather moves in this afternoon. Snow showers affect the region by 3 PM with a slight mix of rain. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect this afternoon until Monday morning. Highs reach the upper 30’s, which is above freezing, so beware of heavy wet snow and slippery roads. Drivers should also watch out for blowing snow as wind speeds may reach 15 MPH.

TONIGHT:

Snow showers continue. Chances of moderate to heavy snow increase as the Nor’easter associated with the snow moves closer to our area. Snow accumulations could reach up to 5 inches in Northeast Pennsylvania, but Southern New York may only see 1 to 4 inches. Lows drop to the low 30’s.

TOMORROW:

Lingering snow showers from the backend of the Nor’easter, which makes driving slightly difficult for the morning commute. Some snow showers could be lake effect. Little to no additional accumulation is expected. Drying out for the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 30’s. Overnight, staying dry with cloudy skies. Lows in the upper 20’s.