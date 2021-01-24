Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (1/24/21)

Temperatures Sunday morning are in the upper teens thanks to some cloud cover keeping us warmer than the rest of New York. Feels like temperatures are in the single digits to even below zero in some locations. Highs Sunday are expected to hit the upper-20s and mostly cloudy skies. This is colder than average for this time of year and that will be a running trend this week. Northwest wind at the normal level, so when it does blow it will feel colder once again. Lows Sunday night drop to the low-double digits.