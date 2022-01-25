Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (1/25/22)

Today is not as cold of a start as temperatures are in the 20s to start today. We will stay in the 20s throughout the day with highs in the upper 20s. Snow showers are moving through this morning which are associated with a cold front. Behind the cold front is a northwest wind which will be in favor of lake-effect clouds and isolated snow showers. Little accumulation is expected from these snow showers. Tonight, we drop into the single digits again with mostly cloudy conditions.

Cold air holds for Wednesday as highs reach the teens only and lows are well into the negatives Wednesday night. Wind chills will be in the single digits on Wednesday and well into the negatives Wednesday night. Aside from the cold, Wednesday will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday is another dry day with some breaks in the clouds and even some sunshine. This is before clouds build in around dinner time ahead of our next weather system. An area of low pressure moves in Friday and brings our next chance for snow showers. These snow showers will be light.