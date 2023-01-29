TODAY:

A chance of rain and snow showers moves into the region as a low pressure system drives moisture out from the Great Lakes. This mainly affects Steuben County during the morning hours. Precipitation shifts to rain showers as temperatures reach the low 40’s. Rainfall is isolated due to breezy conditions. Wind speeds could reach up to 15 MPH.

TONIGHT:

Stray showers in parts of the region, mainly a mix of rain and snow. Cloudy skies otherwise. Lows in the upper 20’s.

TOMORROW:

Another chance of snow showers Monday afternoon as the low pressure system continues moving in from the southwest. The system breaks apart by Monday evening. Highs reach the upper 30’s. Overnight, a chance of stray lake effect snow in parts of the region, but skies remain cloudy for other parts. Lows in the low 20’s.