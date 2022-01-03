Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (1/3/22)

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) - A New York State COVID-19 testing site opened at the Watkins Glen State Park gift shop as residents enter the third calendar year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The testing site, operated by BioReference Laboratories, officially opened on Dec. 29, 2021, but Monday was the first day of the new year where testing was offered on-site. Free tests are available for anyone 4-years-old and older regardless of symptoms or profession.