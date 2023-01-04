TODAY:

Foggy and gloomy to start our day. This fog is locally dense and is causing reduced visibility. Gloomy weather holds today as spotty showers start our day and more widespread showers enter the area for this afternoon. These showers continue into the evening and some fog remains possible. Some pockets of moderate to heavy rain cannot be ruled out.

TONIGHT:

A stray shower lingers tonight. Otherwise, we are mostly cloudy with some fog. Temperatures remain mild.

TOMORROW:

Clouds hold for Thursday but we generally stay dry. Temperatures remain above average for Thursday.