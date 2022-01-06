Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (1/6/22)

Some lake-effect clouds and flurries have started our morning here across the Twin Tiers. These flurries will dissipate as the wind direction changes and some sunshine will return as we head throughout part of our morning. This sunshine will be short-lived as more cloud cover moves in this afternoon ahead of our next weather system. Temperatures today do not increase that much as we are currently in the 20s and highs will only be in the low 30s. Although, highs in the low 30s are pretty seasonable for this time of the year.

Our next weather system moves in tonight and is an area of low pressure marching up the East Coast. Light snow associated with this area of low pressure advances in around the late evening and early overnight hours. The light snow holds overnight and into early Friday morning. Accumulations will range from a trace to 2 inches. The Northern Tier will pick up more snow as they are farther south and east while portions of northwestern Steuben county will see below an inch and closer to a trace in some locations. Behind the area of low pressure is this breezy northwest wind which will usher in lake-effect snow showers for part of Friday. Highs on Friday reach the upper 20s. An area of high pressure moves in for Saturday which allows sunshine to return and temperatures are in the low 30s for our highs.