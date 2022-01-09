Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (1/9/22)

Regional Forecast - Finger Lakes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Waking up to a wintry mix Sunday morning consisting of mainly sleet and freezing rain. Ice accumulations up to a tenth of an inch are possible. Ice will accumulate on trees and power lines and create slick spots on roads and other traveling surfaces. Sleet and freezing rain will last until mid morning and transition to rain as a warm front crosses the Twin Tiers. Rainfall may be brief due to strong wind gusts at over 25 MPH. Highs in the low 40’s. Sunday night, cloudy with a chance of spotty snow showers as a cold front sweeps across the region. Snowfall will likely result in slick and snow covered roads tonight. Lows in the mid 10’s.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now