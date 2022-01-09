Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (1/9/22)

Waking up to a wintry mix Sunday morning consisting of mainly sleet and freezing rain. Ice accumulations up to a tenth of an inch are possible. Ice will accumulate on trees and power lines and create slick spots on roads and other traveling surfaces. Sleet and freezing rain will last until mid morning and transition to rain as a warm front crosses the Twin Tiers. Rainfall may be brief due to strong wind gusts at over 25 MPH. Highs in the low 40’s. Sunday night, cloudy with a chance of spotty snow showers as a cold front sweeps across the region. Snowfall will likely result in slick and snow covered roads tonight. Lows in the mid 10’s.
