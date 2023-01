Today:

Clouds are welcoming our day but will not be the case for the whole day. An area of high pressure builds in today and results in a decrease in cloud cover going into the afternoon. Temperatures also reach above average.

Tonight:

Overnight, the clouds return and we turn mostly cloudy. Dry weather holds for tonight.

Tomorrow:

Stubborn clouds hold for Tuesday but we do remain dry. Temperatures remain slightly above average for the day as well.