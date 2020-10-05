Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (10/05/2020)

Starting our day off with some scattered showers as a weak cold front moves through the region. Shower activity will begin to taper off late this morning as dry air enters the region thanks to a high-pressure system moving into the area. We will be able to see partial clearing allowing for some sunshine for this afternoon, but an isolated shower will still be possible. Make sure to have the light jacket and umbrella handy today. It will be seasonable as highs will rise into the low to mid-60s. High pressure fully gains control of the region tonight leading to mostly clear skies. The clear skies, calm winds, and cool temperatures we’ll see will help the development of patchy valley fog. Lows near 40 degrees, colder valley areas expected to fall back into the upper 30s.