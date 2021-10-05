Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (10/05/21)

This morning has started on a foggy and dreary note. It is also on the warmer side with temperatures sitting into the 60s. We will see those temperatures make their way into the 70s for our highs today. As for the foggy conditions, the fog will lift by the late morning hours. Aside from the fog, it is also mostly cloudy. Cloud cover holds strong throughout the day today. Some isolated showers are also possible during the late morning and afternoon. Overnight, we start to dry out and just deal with the cloud cover. Lows tonight only drop into the low 60s which is about 15 degrees above average for this time of the year. For Wednesday, we stay mostly dry but also mostly cloudy. Cloud cover remains in place throughout the day. At times, there could be some breaks in the cloud cover but for most of the day conditions will remain cloudy. Highs on Wednesday rise into the mid 70s.