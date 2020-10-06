Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (10/06/2020)

High pressure will continue to be in control of the region today leading to pleasant weather for the Twin Tiers. Thanks to the sunshine and a southwesterly breeze we will see high temperatures top off around 70 degrees. Sustained winds look to be between 5-15 mph, isolated wind gusts of 20 mph will possible. High pressure that is bringing us the pleasant weather today will move off the coast as a low-pressure system approaches the region. We will see cloud cover increase overnight and lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.