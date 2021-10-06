Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (10/06/21)

Some patchy fog and overcast conditions welcomed our day here across the Twin Tiers. If you are seeing poor visibility out there, take things slow on your commute. This cloud cover we are seeing this morning will start to break apart as an area of high pressure moves in. Some filtered sunshine is possible this afternoon as some of that cloud cover breaks apart. Yay, sunshine back into the forecast! It was also another warm wake up with temperatures only dropping to near 60 overnight. Highs today will reach the low to mid 70s across the Twin Tiers. Overnight, temperatures only drop down to near 60 and we still hold onto some cloud cover. Clouds linger into Thursday as well. It will be more of a mix of sun and clouds as we head throughout the day, so we are still able to get some sunshine! Temperatures tomorrow rise into the mid 70s.