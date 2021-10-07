Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (10/07/21)

More cloud cover and patchy fog welcomed our day here across the Twin Tiers. This patchy fog will lift by late morning but the cloud cover will likely stick with us throughout the day. During this afternoon, there is the potential to see some limited sunshine but most of us will hang onto that cloud cover. Highs today reach the mid 70s. Clouds increase overnight as our flow is from the southwest which is ushering in more low-level moisture. We stay dry today and overnight. Lows tonight fall into the upper 50s which is about 15 degrees above average for this time of the year. Heading into Friday, we deal with cloudy conditions again but it will be more of a mix of sun and clouds. There looks to be some breaks in the cloud cover at times to get some peeks of sunshine. Temperatures on Friday rise into the low to mid 70s.