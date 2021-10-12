Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (10/12/21)

Today was another cloudy start to the day as low-level moisture moved into the region overnight. Although we are overcast now, sunshine will make a return this afternoon as drier air and an area of high pressure build into the region. Highs today will once again reach the mid 70s. Overnight, we start off mostly clear but then start to see some cloud cover build in late overnight ahead of a boundary that moves through on Wednesday. Lows tonight do not drop that much as temperatures only drop into the upper 50s. As we head into Wednesday, spotty showers start our morning but these showers become more widespread in the afternoon. Wednesday will be a good day to keep those umbrellas handy as we deal with those showers. It will not be a washout event, you may just need to dodge a few showers. Temperatures on Wednesday rise into the mid 70s.