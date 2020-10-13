Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (10/13/2020)

The remnants of Delta continue to move to the north and east of our area. We will continue to see cloud cover today thanks to this system. Here in the Finger Lakes, we will have the potential to see some breaks in clouds to allow for peeks of sunshine today. High temperatures are expected to rise into the mid to upper 50s. Widespread shower activity will return overnight thanks to a cold front that will pass through the region. Shower activity will taper off by Tuesday afternoon and clouds will begin to clear leading to some afternoon sunshine. Highs Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 60s.