Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (10/13/21)

VAN HORN, Texas (NewsNation Now) — William Shatner, 90, prepares to be beamed up Wednesday for his first real-life spaceflight and to become the oldest person ever to enter the final frontier.

In a 10-minute trip, Shatner will be joined by three others on the second passenger flight from Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin. Unlike his fictional galactic voyages in “Star Trek,” Shatner will launch from a site in west Texas, southeast of El Paso.