Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (10/14/2020)

High pressure will be in control of the region today leading to dry conditions and plenty of sunshine! A light southwesterly breeze combined with the sunshine will help temperatures rise to near 70 degrees. We will turn partly cloudy overnight and winds will increase. Lows will be near the mid-40s. The first half of Thursday will be dry and we will enjoy partial sunshine. By the afternoon we will be dealing with windy conditions and clouds will increase. Sustained winds out of the southwest will be between 5-15 mph, gusts of 25 mph or higher will be possible. Another above-average day as highs rise into the mid to upper 70s.