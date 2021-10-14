Regional Forecast- Finger Lakes (10/14/21)

Thursday started off with partly cloudy skies and an overnight low in the high 50’s. This makes it another above-average night for the Twin Tiers. Dense fog is seen across the Northern and Southern Tier. Special weather statements and dense fog advisories have been issued for low visibility. The fog will burn off between nine and ten this morning.

Thursday will be a mix of clouds and sun. Temperatures will once again be above average in the mid to high 70’s. As we go overnight Thursday into Friday there is a chance for an isolated shower. But overall mostly cloudy skies with clouds increasing throughout the overnight and a low temperature in the high 50’s. The best chance for that isolated shower is late overnight after 3:00 AM.