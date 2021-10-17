Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (10/17/21)

Regional Forecast - Finger Lakes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Waking up to fairly cloudy skies with stray showers this Saturday morning. Spotty showers will move in later this afternoon as winds stay in favor of lake-effect. Staying windy with a weak trough just downwind of the Great Lakes. Temperatures hardly change as clouds and chances of rain hold out. High temperatures today reaching the mid to upper 50’s. Late afternoon through the overnight, conditions remain favorable for light showers as the weak trough stalls near our area. Temperatures will drop down into the low 40’s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Trending Now