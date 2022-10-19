It is another cold start to the day and temperatures do not increase that much throughout the day. We stay below average temperature wise today and it will be breezy, so it will feel cooler than it actually is. Along with the cold start, we are seeing some stray showers and flurries can even mix in this morning. As we head throughout the day and temperatures rise, we see a complete transition to all rain for our stray showers. Partly cloudy overnight with another cold night in-store for the area. Some stray showers also linger early tonight before we dry out throughout the night.