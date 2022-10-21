TODAY:

It is another cold start to the day but improvements are expected throughout the day. An area of high pressure is building in which allows for mostly sunny weather today and a southerly wind is ushering in warmer air. Today marks the start of a warming trend.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we will be mostly clear which will allow temperatures to drop quickly. It will be a cool night but not as cold as last night.

TOMORROW:

The warming trend continues for Saturday and we stay mostly sunny as that area of high pressure stays in control. A southerly wind also remains in place.