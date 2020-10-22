Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (10/22/2020)

A warm front will move northward through the region this morning. This will lead to the potential for spotty showers this morning. The best chance for this looks to be in the Finger Lakes and Western portions of the Southern Tier. Rainfall from any showers will be light. Cloud cover will be stubborn today, although breaks in clouds are looking likely by the afternoon. Unseasonably warm temperatures, as highs will near 70 degrees. Thanks to the potential for clouds sticking along longer in the Finger Lakes Region, temperatures there could remain in the upper 60s. Cloud cover will begin to partly clear tonight as an area of weak high pressure moves into the region. Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 50s.