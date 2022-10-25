TODAY:

Weather on repeat today with mostly cloudy conditions and some stray showers possible. This moisture is from an area of low pressure located off the East Coast. High pressure is trying to build in and filter in dry air which is why showers will stay stray. Above average temperatures also continue today.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we stay mostly cloudy and mild temperature wise. Stray showers remain possible due to that area of low pressure off the coast.

TOMORROW:

A cold front moves in for Wednesday bringing scattered showers to the area. Ahead of the cold front, we see above average temperatures but will be cooling down and drying out behind the front for the end of the week.