Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (10/27/21)

The rain that we dealt with yesterday has since moved off to the east and now we are just left with some lingering low-level clouds. An area of high pressure to the west continues to push the nor’easter off to the east and will allow for the cloud cover to break apart as the day progresses as well. We continue to stay dry across the Twin Tiers today. Highs for today reach the upper 50s. Overnight, we remain dry but could see some increase in cloud cover. Lows tonight fall into the upper 30s, so some patchy frost is possible. Tomorrow is another dry day but cloud cover will be on the increase. Mid to high level clouds return during the afternoon and cloud cover really returns in the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures tomorrow reach the low 60s, so slightly above average temperature wise.