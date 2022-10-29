TODAY:

Dry and sunny this afternoon as high pressure stays in control of the Twin Tiers. Winds are light and variable throughout the day. High temperatures reach the low to mid 60’s.

TONIGHT:

Clear skies with patchy valley fog likely. Winds stay calm throughout the night. Temperatures drop to the upper 20’s.

TOMORROW:

Cloud cover increases as a low pressure system moves near the Twin Tiers from the southwest. High temperatures reach the mid 60’s. Overnight, cloud cover thickens. A few isolated showers may be possible. Low temperatures in the upper 20’s.