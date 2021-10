Waking up to a slightly rainy and cloudy start Sunday morning. Winds are in favor of isolated lake-effect showers during the morning and afternoon hours. The chances for these showers may last into the evening hours for portions of the Twin Tiers. Skies remain mostly cloudy for other portions of the region. Temperatures reaching the mid to upper 50s. Sunday night, mostly cloudy with breezy conditions as a weak cold front nears our area. Low temperatures tonight will be in the low 40’s.