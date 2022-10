TODAY:

Happy Halloween! Clouds are on the increase this morning ahead of some scattered showers today. These scattered showers will be in the afternoon and continue into tonight. Temperatures today reach above average by about 10 degrees.

TONIGHT:

Lows tonight are well above average and we stay mostly cloudy. Isolated showers continue for the overnight.

TOMORROW:

More scattered showers develop for Tuesday and we remain mostly cloudy. Temperatures also continue to stay above average.