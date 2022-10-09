Waking up to a chilly Sunday morning. Patchy frost has built up in parts of the Twin Tiers, mainly the Northern Tier in Pennsylvania. Residents should protect any outdoor vegetation as much as possible. Cloud cover builds up slowly for the rest of the morning and early afternoon. Filtered sunshine and dry conditions for the rest of the day as high pressure continues to take control of the region. Highs in the low 60’s. Tonight, partly cloudy skies with a stray shower possible. Lows in the low 40’s.