Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (11/02/2020)

As the low-pressure system continues to rapidly move off to the east shower activity will taper off from west to east. By late morning isolated sprinkles or flurries will still be possible thanks to lake effect activity. The best chance for this is looking to be into portions of Steuben county. Cloud cover will gradually decrease this afternoon leading to some sunshine to end off your workweek. Thanks to a northerly breeze and the cloud cover we will see below-average temperatures will highs reaching into the low 40s. Skies will continue to clear overnight and lows will near 20 degrees.