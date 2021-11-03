Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (11/03/21)

The weather is on repeat this week as we deal with another day of lake-effect precipitation. Some flurries were falling across portions of the Southern Tier this morning. This is now turning into a cold rain. Lake-effect precipitation continues into this afternoon but the cloud cover will start to break apart. It will be more of a mix of sun and clouds as we head throughout the afternoon. Highs today will reach the mid 40s. Overnight, temperatures drop into the 20s. A colder night is in store for us. Cloud cover remains patchy for the beginning of the overnight hours but increases late overnight and into tomorrow morning. Speaking of tomorrow, the repeat button is hit again. Temperatures rise into the upper 40s. More cloud cover builds in as the day progresses and we once again see lake-effect precipitation developing during the afternoon. For today and tomorrow, the lake-effect precipitation will generally be a cold rain but some mixing is possible and some wet snowflakes may fall as well since the upper atmosphere is colder than where we are at the surface.