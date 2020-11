Cloudy skies this morning and winds from the south have raised our temperatures overnight. As we wake up we are around 40 degrees for most of us in the Twin Tiers. We have an active Sunday ahead. Winds from the south will gust at times over 25 miles per hour and showers will accompany a cold front this afternoon. Tonight cold air moves in and rain will mix with snow at times. Snow showers are possible tomorrow as strong winds from the north west give lake enhanced snow showers for most of us.